Red Cross volunteers assist Springfield resident affected by house fire

SPRINGFIELD - American Red Cross officials say volunteers assisted a Springfield man after a house fire on the city's south side on October 20.

Authorities say crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of East Cornell Avenue. Red Cross officials say volunteers immediately came to the aid of the home's resident, ensuring that the person had a safe place to stay, clothing, food, and emotional support.

Officials also say families throughout central Illinois should create a fire escape plan and obtain a smoke alarm to help protect their loved ones and home. For more information about fire safety and preparedness information, visit www.redcross.org/prepare.