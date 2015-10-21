Urbana Park District celebrating America Recycles Day

URBANA - The Urbana Park District is teaming up with Urbana's U-Cycle program to celebrate America Recycles Day on November 14.

This event will be held at 1505 North Broadway Avenue in Urbana, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to participate in recycling games, repurpose old t-shirts into new creations, cast votes in the Creative ReUse Competition, and more. Door prizes will also be given during this event.

Officials also say they will accept household batteries, cell phones, ink jet cartridges, mercury thermostats, six-pack rings, and "Capri Sun" pouches for recycling. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.urbanaparks.org/events/america-recycles-day-2015/.