Families can explore the night sky during "StarLab Planetarium Star Party"

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois families to take a tour of the night sky during its "StarLab Planetarium Star Party" on November 1.

This event will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Nature Center. During this event, citizens will enter an inflatable planetarium to learn more about constellations, including listening to stories about the origins of constellations from different cultures.

The cost to attend this event is $3 per person, or $10 per family, and you must register online by October 30. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.