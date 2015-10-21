EIU collecting new socks for those in need during Homecoming Parade

CHARLESTON - Eastern Illinois University officials say they are encouraging citizens to donate new pairs of socks during the institution's 100th Homecoming Parade on October 24.

EIU officials say they are teaming up with Kid President and SoulPancake to collect new pairs of socks for individuals in need. During the parade, members of EIU's "Blue Crew" will collect the donations while they pass out candy.

All donations will be given to local community agencies in need. In addition to the collection effort during the parade, EIU officials will continue to accept donations of new socks throughout the month of October.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. For more information, visit http://www.eiu.edu/homecoming/parade.php.