Danville police make arrests in connection with burglary

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department has announced that two arrests have been made in connection with a burglary that happened during the early-morning hours of October 19.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the Phillips 66 on North Vermilion at about 2:40 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arriving, officers spoke with a witness, who said they had seen two men exiting a broken window at the business and running across Vermilion Street.

Police say shortly after this incident, officers were dispatched to a home, where an individual needed medical attention for a cut on his leg. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to Criminal Investigation Commander Jane McFadden, officers recognized this person, as well as another individual at the home, from surveillance video as the suspects in the burglary.

The individuals, identified as Jamal Perkins, 20, and Anthony Brown, 24, were taken into custody, and are awaiting bond. This incident is still under investigation by the Danville Police Department. We will provide more details as they become available.