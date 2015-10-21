Mattoon police make 2 arrests in Wednesday incident

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says two people were arrested in connection with an incident that took place on October 20.

Mattoon police say officers were dispatched to the Sunrise Apartments at about 12:43 a.m. for a loud noise complaint. Police say officers arrived at the scene and talked with an individual, who allegedly provided a false name. When the officers asked for proper identification, the individual allegedly removed a handgun from his pocket, and a fight for possession of the weapon began, with the man, identified as Zakar Jeffrey, 23, being taken into custody.

Authorities also say a woman, identified as Ladonna Denson, 24, was also arrested at that time. According to a release from Mattoon police, Denson allegedly obtained Jeffrey's handgun and hid it from officers while they took him into custody. Police also say Denson allegedly brought the firearm into the Mattoon Police Department jail by hiding it within a body cavity.

Authorities say the officers received minor injuries in this incident, and that Jeffrey had previously been banned from the property.

Jeffrey is facing preliminary charges of obstructing justice, criminal trespass to a state supported property, aggravated battery to a police officer (2 counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer. Denson is facing preliminary charges of obstructing justice and bringing contraband into a penal institution.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.