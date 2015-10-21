Springfield officials request flags lowered in honor of former mayor's passing

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield officials are asking residents and businesses to lower all flags throughout the city to half-staff in honor of the passing of former Mayor Ossie Langfelder.

Officials say all city facility flags have already been lowered this morning. Flags are to be returned to full-staff on October 27.

Langfelder passed away on October 21. He served as Springfield Mayor from 1987 until 1995, and also as Streets Commissioner.