Springfield police investigate robberies

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into two separate armed robberies that happened on October 20.

Springfield police say the first incident happened in the 2000 block of East Jackson Street at about 8:00 p.m. Officers say two men, armed with guns, entered the business, demanded money and liquor, and left after receiving both. The first suspect was described as a black male, wearing a long black coat, black pants, and white tennis shows. The second suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black-colored zip-up long sleeve coat with two white stripes down the sleeves, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities say the second incident happened in the 2100 block of North 11th Street at about 11:00 p.m. Officers say two masked men entered the business, one armed with a gun, and demanded money. After taking money and a cell phone, the men left the business on foot. Police say one of the suspects was described as "big" and wearing a Halloween-style mask. A description of the second suspect was not immediately available.

Springfield police say they do not believe the robberies to be connected at this time. If you have any information related to these incidents, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.