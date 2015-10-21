Second City Comes to Decatur To Entertain at Chambers Annual Meeting

DECATUR - Second City, the comedy troupe from Chicago, makes its way to Decatur on Wednesday October 21st.

The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual meeting.

The comedy show is to entertain members for its annual meeting.

“As a member driven organization, the chamber works tirelessly to build a stronger community and foster the growth and strength of our member organizations. This year, the annual membership meeting allows us to pause and celebrate our accomplishments and be entertained all in one evening,” says Mirinda Rothrock, President of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

The entire production is open to the public. You can see the comedy troupe, Second City: Fully Loaded at 7 pm at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel for $25.