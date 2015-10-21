Danville Officials Holding Informational Meeting

DANVILLE – City of Danville officials announce they will be holding an information meeting concerning the proposed roadway and sanitary improvements on the west side of Lake Vermilion.

This meeting will focus on improvements to neighborhoods within the Northwest Sanitary Service Area. These improvement will impact Chateau Estates, as well as travel on Old Ottawa Road and on Denmark Road from Rose Hill Cove to West Winter Avenue. Roadway improvements include adding pedestrian accommodations from Chateau Estates to the intersection of Winter and Logan Avenues.

Any community member interested in these projects is encouraged to attend the meeting. It will be conducted on an informal basis. There will not be a formal presentation, and attendees may come and go as they please.

Representatives of the City of Danville and Hanson Professional Services Inc. will be available from 5:30 – 7 PM on November 4 at the Danville Boat Club, located at 15750 Boat Club Road in Danville.

Representatives will be available to answer individual questions. Comment forms will be available for formal comments on the project. The meeting will address topics such as the need for the project, the design alternatives under consideration, right-of-way acquisition and the tentative schedule.

Attendees will also be able to view preliminary project plans, maps and aerial photography.

Anyone in need of special accommodations should contact Lee Bloome at Hanson Professional Services Inc. by phone at 217-788-2450 or by email at lbloome@hanson-inc.com.