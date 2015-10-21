UIS Speaker Series to discuss Human Trafficking

SPRINGFIELD – The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series will be examining the topic of human trafficking on Wednesday, November 4.

This event will discuss the topic through a survivor’s eyes. Patricia McKnight, a victim of family human trafficking, will be sharing her story.

McKnight is a survivor of 30 years of abuse, violence and human trafficking from her family members. She now serves as an advocate for changing laws, as well as training, educating and assisting those dedicated to working to end human trafficking.

She also works through the Butterfly Dreams Abuse Recovery program and hosts a radio program to raise awareness.

Director of Grounds of Grace Dana Pfeiffer will also be presenting information and leading part of the discussion. Grounds of Grace is an organization dedicated to assisting victims of human trafficking.

This event will take place at the UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Brookens Library on the university campus. It will begin at 6 PM on November 4.

Other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events can be found here. All events are free and open to the public.