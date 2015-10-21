Tree Trimming to take place on W. Main St.

DECATUR – City of Decatur Engineering officials report crews will be working in the eastbound lane of West Main Street, beginning Friday, October 23.

Crews will be trimming trees in the 800 block of West Main Street. This work will cause the closure of the eastbound lane in that block, leaving only the westbound lane open. Flagmen will be present to direct traffic.

The closure will go into effect at 9 AM on October 23 and continue until approximately 12 PM.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and be prepared for delays.