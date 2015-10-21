UI Asks Federal Court Judge to Dismiss Lawsuit Against University, WBB Program

URBANA, Ill. (AP) -- The University of Illinois is arguing that a judge should dismiss a lawsuit filed by seven former women's basketball players because the school cannot be sued in federal court.

In a motion filed Tuesday the university argues that the sovereign immunity that prevents the state from being sued in federal court also covers the state university.

The university also argues that the plaintiffs have not provided proof of the racial discrimination they allege.

In the lawsuit filed in July the players accuse basketball coach Matt Bollant and former assistant coach Mike Divilbiss of violating their civil rights by creating a racially hostile environment.

The lawsuit targets the coaches, the university and athletic director Mike Thomas and seeks $10 million.

Attorneys for the former players have until Nov. 6 to respond.