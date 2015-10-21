Millikin Percussion Ensemble Presenting Halloween Concert

DECATUR – The Millikin Percussion Ensemble will be performing three special concerts in celebration of Halloween on Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30.

This annual Halloween Concert is presented by The Children’s Museum of Illinois, WAND-TV and Pepsi. It is suitable for all-ages and is family-friendly. Guests can also dress in costume, and best costume prizes will be awarded.

The event also serves as fundraiser for Millikin students to attend the Percussive Arts Society 2015 International Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

The concerts will take place at 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 29, and at 6 PM and 8 PM on Friday, October 30 in the Albert Taylor Theatre inside Shilling Hall on the Millikin campus. Shilling is located at 1184 West Main Street in Decatur.

Tickets for the event are $8 and may be purchased at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center Ticket Office, by phone at 217-424-6318 or online at kirklandfinearts.com.

Ticket office hours are Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 5 PM. A $2.50 fee will be charged for credit card purchase on online and ticket office orders. That fee is per transaction, not per ticket.

Millikin students can receive free admission by presenting their student ID.

Further information about the Millikin Percussion Ensemble can be found here.