Urbana Crisis Nursery to hold Groundbreaking Ceremony

URBANA – Crisis Nursery officials announce work has begun to prepare the land for its expansion at 1309 West Hill Street in Urbana.

Construction for the expansion will begin next week. This $1.9 million capital campaign will expand Crisis Nursery’s building and staffing to meet the increasing demand for services. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held to mark the occasion.

The goal of the campaign is to increase capacity by 50 percent. This will give the facilities the ability to serve up to 18 children at once and reduce the incidence of turning families away by 90 percent.

Crisis Nursery Executive Director Stephanie Record says the facility has had to turn away many families in the past, and this puts children at more risk for possible harm. She says while they always assess the level of risk, they cannot guarantee their complete safety when they are turned away.

“Despite serving a record high of 886 children last year, there were nearly 600 instances when families called Crisis Nursery asking for help, and we had to turn them away because we were at capacity,” Record adds.

Crisis Nursery has raised $1.25 million of its overall $1.9 million goal for both the building and program expansion. It will raise an additional $500,000 to staff the building.

The facility’s services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to all families in Champaign County with a child ages birth through six, with no fees or income eligibility.

Its groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 22 at noon. The project is expected to be completed in one year.

Further information about Crisis Nursery is available here.