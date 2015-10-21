Lake Land College offering Free Dental Cleanings to Veterans

MATTOON – Lake Land College officials announce veterans will be able to receive free dental cleanings throughout the month of November.

The Lake Land College Dental Hygiene Program will be offering this service for Veterans Appreciation Month. Cleanings will be performed in the program’s clinic located on the college’s campus. The clinic is in the Northwest Building, room 116 on campus, on 5001 Lake Land Boulevard in Mattoon.

Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1 – 5 PM, as well as Wednesday from 12 – 4PM and 4 – 8 PM.

Veterans who are interested should call 217-234-5249 to schedule an appointment.