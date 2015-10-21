Rep. Ammons encouraging Electronic Vehicle Reminders

CHAMPAIGN – State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) is encouraging residents to enroll in free, electronic vehicle registration reminders following the suspension of mailing annual reminders.

According to Ammons, these electronic reminders will help reduce their carbon footprint and avoid potential fines. The push for electronic reminder enrollment comes after the Secretary of State's office announced the state would no longer be able to fund mailing reminders due to the budget impasse.

“When a service that residents depend on is interrupted, they need to be made aware of alternative resources available to assist them,” Ammons explains.

Those wishing to receive electronic reminders should enroll by visiting the website here. Individuals signing up for the reminders will need to have the registration ID and PIN found on their current registration card.

Anyone who experiences difficulties with enrollment or has additional questions can contact the Secretary of State’s Public Inquiry Division at 800-252-8980.