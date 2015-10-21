Veteran and Family's New Habitat for Humanity Home Dedicated

URBANA – It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a community to create a home. At least, that's the case for this veteran and his family. After serving in Iraq and Haiti -- Robert Hart is happy to have a home and community.

"Overwhelming, in a good way, but also surreal, but in a good way --- it’s just good to know that you work for something but also people help you,” Hart says.

His wife agrees, "It’s so nice to know that there are people out there that don't even know us that, want to help us and people out there that want to build a family up." says

It wasn't all play, there was plenty of work that needed to be done after Habitat for Humanity bought the house.

Gary Pierson worked on the house, he notes: "There was flood damage as well as mold remediation prior so it’s pretty much a gut remodel."

After two years of work, Wednesday afternoon the Hart family was able to open the doors on the finished product they now call home.

"There's been ups and downs but you gotta be patient, but it’s beautiful."

And in that beautiful home, their two young sons will have a new place to call their own. And while they previously couldn't run and play because they lived in an apartment, the kids can now enjoy their new yard.