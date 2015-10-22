Champaign police investigate home invasion

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says it is investigating a Wednesday night home invasion that left three people injured.

Champaign police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Mayfair Road at about 9:48 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they found three people who had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Champaign police say three suspects forced their way into the home, demanded valuables from the residents, and shot three people within the home before leaving through the front door. Police say it is not known if the suspects and victims knew each other at this time.

We have included the suspects' descriptions below:

- Suspect 1: Black male in late teens, standing 5'11" with acne scars, wearing jeans and dark-colored hooded sweatshirt

- Suspect 2: Black male standing 6'3" or 6'4" with a medium build, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt

- Suspect 3: Black male in late teens, standing about 6'1"

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.