Macon County families gather to "Read for the Record"

DECATUR - The Children's Museum of Illinois is teaming up with the Education Coalition of Macon County to host a "Read for the Record" event on October 22 to raise awareness for childhood literacy.

Officials say Macon County participants will gather at the Children's Museum of Illinois at 10:00 a.m. in an effort to break a record for the most people reading the same book at the same time. Participants at this event will read "Not Norman; A Goldfish Story." The current record is just over 2.4 million people reading the same book simultaneously.

Tickets for this event cost $5, and include Museum admission and a copy of the book. For more information, visit www.CMofIL.org.