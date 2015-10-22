Champaign-Urbana officials celebrating "Lights On Afterschool Day"

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign and Urbana officials are joining a nationwide celebration of the importance of afterschool programs during "Lights On Afterschool Day" on October 22.

Officials say 4-H of Champaign County will host a special open house from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 201 West Kenyon Road. The open house will feature hands-on STEM experiments, a gallery walk, and demonstrations from the Champaign-Urbana Community Fab Lab.

This effort is shared by more than 7,500 communities throughout the nation, and it aims to highlight the importance of afterschool programs to children. For more information, call (217) 333-7672.