Champaign Fire Department hosting awards ceremony

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department has announced that it will host the inaugural Edward M. Hoffman Awards Ceremony on October 22.

The ceremony will take place at 307 South Randolph Street at 7:00 p.m., and aims to honor exemplary service of police officers, EMTs, firefighters, paramedics, and devoted citizens. Officials say this event also commemorates and honors Champaign firefighter Edward Hoffman, who died in the line of duty on March 5, 1960.

Twelve awards will be given out during this event. For more information about the Champaign Fire Department, visit http://ci.champaign.il.us/departments/fire/.