Central Illinois Foodbank to receive $7,500 donation

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois Foodbank officials say they will receive a $7,500 donation from locally owned "Subway" restaurants as part of the "You Share. We Share." campaign.

Officials say they will receive the donation in Springfield on October 24. The money will be used to help bring food to central Illinois families in need.

In addition to receiving the check, the Central Illinois Foodbank will bring its mobile pantry to DuBois Elementary School in Springfield the same day from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Those in need will be able to receive fresh produce at this mobile pantry.

For more information about the Central Illinois Foodbank, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.