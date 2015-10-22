Uninsured women encouraged to participate in Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

WATSEKA - The Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging uninsured women ages 40 through 64 to participate in the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.

Under the program, uninsured women in that age range can receive free breast and cervical cancer screenings. The free screenings can also be offered to younger women who have symptoms. Additionally, many treatment options are also covered under the program.

Officials say these routine exams help detect these cancers early, leading to better survival rates and treatment options. Last year, the program served nearly 20,000 women throughout the state.

If you would like to enroll in this program, call Jane, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at (815) 432-2483.