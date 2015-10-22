Madigan warning residents of new scam

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is advising Illinois citizens to be aware of a new scam that is taking advantage of the transition to newer credit and debit cards that contain computer chips.

Recently, more banks and credit card issuers across the country have begun distributing new cards that contain a small computer chip, which contains cardholder data and also assigns a unique code to each purchase. Madigan's office says scammers are targeting consumers who have not yet received the new cards by contacting them claiming to represent various credit card lenders or banks.

During the conversation, the scammer will tell the victim that they must first confirm or update their accounts by providing personal information before they can receive an upgraded card. Once given the data, scammers are able to steal the victim's identity, monitor their online activity, and install malware on the victim's electronic devices.

Madigan says credit card lenders and banks will never contact you to verify information prior to sending a new card, and that if you get a call like the one described above, you should end the conversation and contact the Consumer Fraud Bureau.

For more information, or to file a complaint, visit http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/.