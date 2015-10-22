Millikin University receives $50,000 grant

DECATUR - Millikin University has announced it received a $50,000 grant from ADM Cares.

Officials say the money will be used to support instructional technology developments and Performance Learning initiatives. Some of these funds will be used this academic year for three university projects; "Creating a Millikin Premier Writers Tradition," the Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl, and "Assessing the Health of Animals."

Millikin University Provost Dr. Jeffrey Aper says the ADM Cares grant is "welcomed additional support," and that it will allow the university to continue to "refine and strengthen outstanding Performance Learning opportunities" for students.