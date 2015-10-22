Independence Pointe hosting monthly activities for adults with developmental disabilities

DECATUR - Macon Resources, Inc. officials say Independence Pointe will host social and leisure activities for central Illinois adults who have developmental disabilities.

These activities are scheduled to be held monthly, and will include crafts, bus trips, swimming, movies, cooking, and much more. Officials say Independence Pointe offers participants new community and social experiences.

For more information about these activities, you are encouraged to stop by Independence Pointe Incorporated at 2715 North 27th Street in Decatur.