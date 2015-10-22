Danville police investigate resident's death

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department has announced it is investigating the death of a resident that happened during the early morning hours of October 22.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Bryan Street at about 2:00 a.m. after they received a call about a fence that may have been struck by a vehicle. Upon arriving, authorities say they found a section of fence that had been knocked down, as well as a man lying on the ground nearby.

Police say the man, identified as Robert Collins, 46, was declared dead after being attended to by Medix Ambulance personnel. Officials say the investigation into this death is ongoing, and that an autopsy is scheduled.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.