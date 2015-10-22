Macon County Sheriff's Deputies detain Warrensburg student

WARRENSBURG - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says deputies detained a Warrensburg School District student during the morning hours of October 21.

Authorities say deputies were dispatched to Warrensburg at the request of school administration Wednesday morning.  Officials say as a result of that request, deputies detained a 15-year-old male student.

Deputies say no further information is available at this time.  We will provide more information as it becomes available.

