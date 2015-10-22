UIPD seize marijuana, cash during drug bust

CHAMPAIGN--University of Illinois police seized more than $11,000 in cash and marijuana during a raid they're calling one of their more sizable drug busts.

Officers with the Target Response Unit searched two Campustown apartments a little before 9 PM Tuesday.

At one on the 200 block of East Chalmers Street, they found drug packaging materials and equipment.

At the other on the 500 block of South Third Street, they found about $5,000 in cash and 745 grams of marijuana.

It was there they also found the alleged drug dealer, 21-year-old Kishon McCormick. He was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Police say this is just the latest arrest in a series on campus where they've recovered drugs like cocaine, MDMA, and heroin.

It's part of an increased effort to keep illicit substances out of the hands of students, while reducing the violence their dealers engage in.

"There are concerning armed robberies that happen to these mid-level drug dealers," said UIPD Spokesman, Pat Wade. "So we're trying to stop that type of violence that goes on here on campus around the drug trade."

Officers are still investigating where McCormick's drugs came from and who he was allegedly selling to.

McCormick was arraigned on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for December.