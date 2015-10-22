Danville police arrest 4 in connection with string of burglaries

DANVILLE - Danville police say four arrests have been made in connection with several burglaries in the city and surrounding area.

According to Criminal Investigation Commander Jane McFadden, officers saw a vehicle that matched the description of one reported to be near several area business burglaries, and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation on East Main Street just after midnight on October 20. McFadden also says upon further investigation, it was determined that the occupants allegedly were linked to a recent burglary in the area, and were taken into custody.

Danville police say the following individuals were taken into custody on various preliminary charges:

- Kena Sanchez, 24, burglary and attempted burglary

- Justin McMillan, 24, burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage, and theft

- Brandon Lappin, 22, burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage, and theft

- Devonte Lewis, 23, burglary

Police say two other arrests were made previously in connection with burglaries in the area, bringing the total up to 6. Authorities say these incidents are still under investigation.

If you have any information about these burglaries, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.