Reading For A Record & Literacy

Decatur – The Children’s Museum of Illinois is taking part in trying to establish a new world record in reading. It’s part of a reading program that is being held at locations across the country.

Kids were treated to a reading of “Not Norman; A Goldfish Story.”

The program is designed to promote literacy among at risk children. Children in at risk homes hear about 30 million fewer words than children in middle and upper class homes. It is a program designed to increase reading and literacy.

The book is read in an effort to have 1.4 million kids hear the same story at the same time.