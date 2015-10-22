Developers Showing Interest In Eagle Creek

Findlay – Developers are showing interest in the shuttered Eagle Creek Resort. But the state budget crisis is holding up an engineering study that will help decide if the resort should be renovated or rebuilt from scratch.

Moultrie and Shelby Counties are each paying $46,000 for a firm conducting the study to finish it. The state of Illinois will reimburse those counties when the legislature passes a budget.

“There are several major developers that are very interested in doing something down there,” Moultrie County Board Chairman Dave McCabe told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “They’re all waiting for this engineering study to know how they can proceed.”

The Quinn administration had assured state lawmakers the study was underway two years ago. It was disclosed later the study had not been started. The Rauner administration got the study moving but funds were frozen when the state failed to pass a budget by the start of the fiscal year July 1st.

Eagle Creek was closed under a court order issued in July 2009 due to a mold problem. It has remained closed since that time.