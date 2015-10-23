Prairie Art Alliance hosting 10th annual Dancing with the Starz competition

SPRINGFIELD - The Prairie Art Alliance is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend the tenth-annual Dancing with the Starz competition on November 7.

This year's event will be held inside the Hilton's Grand Ballroom in Springfield from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. During this event, local celebrities will dance while raising funds to support art awareness.

This year's competitors include retired Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Service Director Kathryn Harris, Illinois State Library Teacher and Librarian Ted and Gwen Harrison, "Just Right Eating" owner Stephanie Johnson, SIU Health Care Doctor of Internal Medicine Dr. Rama Poola, M.D., Springfield Park District Superintendent James Schackmann, and radio personality Sarah Smerz. WAND's Marianne Manko will also be in attendance to emcee this event.

Individuals who attend this event will also be able to enjoy a cash bar reception, dinner, a silent auction, open dancing, and a free group dancing lesson. Reservations will be available until October 30, and will cost $65 per person, or $600 for a table of 10.

For more information, visit www.prairieart.org of call (217) 544-2787.