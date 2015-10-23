Decatur police seize nearly $29,000 worth of drugs in search

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department has announced that one person was arrested on several drug-related charges on October 22.

Decatur police say members of the Street Crimes Unit, along with Macon County Sheriff's Office detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant on a home in the 2700 block of Jamar Trail. During the search, police say a .22 caliber rifle, about 109 grams of cocaine, approximately 101 grams of marijuana, about 85 grams of heroin, and more than $1,000 in cash were seized.

Authorities say the value of the drugs seized is roughly $28,910. Police also say a 32-year-old man was taken into custody as a result of the search warrant. The man faces preliminary charges of armed violence, manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, manufacturing and delivery of heroin, manufacturing and delivery of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal fortification of a residence.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.