Springfield Police Department hosting "Coffee with a Cop"

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is inviting citizens to attend its next "Coffee with a Cop" event on October 30.

This event will be held at 501 South Grand Avenue East from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Attendees will be able to share questions and concerns with police officers while enjoying a cup of coffee.

Officials say this event is part of an initiative to increase communication between members of the community and the Springfield Police Department.