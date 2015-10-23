Central A&M Middle School Students participating in unique food drive

ASSUMPTION - Central A&M Middle School students are putting a unique twist on a food drive designed to benefit those in need.

Central A&M Middle School Principal Ryan Scott says "Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods" will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on October 23. Unlike a traditional food drive where donors drop off non-perishable food items at one set location, nearly 100 students will go door-to-door in Assumption and Moweaqua to collect canned goods.

All goods collected during this event will be donated to local food pantries in Assumption and Moweaqua. If you would like to participate in this event, but will not be home, you may leave items you wish to donate on your front step, and students will come by to collect them.