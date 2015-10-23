MacMurray College hosting career fair

JACKSONVILLE - MacMurray College officials are inviting central Illinois citizens to attend a Career Fair on October 29.

The fair will be held in the Gamble Campus Center from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. More than 20 local businesses in multiple career fields will be in attendance to offer internships, seasonal positions, and part-time and full-time employment opportunities.

This fair is open to the public. For more information, email anne.godman@mac.edu.