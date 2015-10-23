Halloween Costs Consumers Billions

CHAMPAIGN--The most horrifying holiday of the year is just about a week away, which means local costume shops and party stores are getting their annual boost in business as people rush to prepare for Halloween.

An estimated 157 million Americans will celebrate next Saturday, with around 68 million customers expected to dress up of for the day.

The National Retail Federation predicts people across the country will pay $2.5 billion for costumes.

Candy and decorations will cost consumers another $4 billion nationwide.

Add in extra knick-knacks, and Halloween is expected to ring up a $7 billion receipt in 2015, with each person spending about $75 dollars on the celebrations.

This year's spending survey estimates that total will actually be about $500 million less than last year.