Automatic Voter Registration

Decatur – State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, is sponsoring legislation to allow people to automatically register to vote whenever they obtain or renew a driver’s license.

“This would just simplify the whole process from beginning to end,” Manar told WAND’s Doug Wolfe at the State Capitol on Friday. “This is about making state government leaner, smarter, and giving greater access for taxpayers to the ballot box.”

California Governor Jerry Brown signed similar legislation into law recently. Oregon enacted its own automatic registration law in the spring. Other proposals are being advanced in Louisiana, New Jersey and 12 other states.

“It saves the state money. It eliminates a duplicative process that we have in state government,” Senator Manar stated.

Driver’s license and state ID applicants must provide two documents proving residence and documents listing their signature, date of birth and Social Security number. Voter registration only requires two forms of ID, neither of which need to be proof of residency.