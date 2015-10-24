UI Student Dead in Route 47 Crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – The Illinois State Police say a 21-year-old male University of Illinois student has passed due to injuries sustained in a crash at Route 47 and 3128 North.

This two-vehicle crash took place at around 6:10 PM on Friday, October 23.

Authorities say Brett Lerner, of Buffalo Grove, was traveling north in a Ford Focus on IL Route 47 less than half a mile north of Champaign County 3100 North when he left the northbound lane for an unknown reason. Lerner entered the southbound lane where another vehicle, a Ford Fusion carrying two occupants, was traveling southbound.

The Fusion could not avoid the other oncoming Focus and was struck as a result.

The Champaign County Coroner declared Lerner deceased at the scene at 7:30 PM.

The other vehicle’s occupants, 73-year-old Michael Halcomb and 72-year-old Bonnie Halcomb of Carol Stream, were transported to a local hospital. Our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report they were in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police. We will provide more details as they become available.