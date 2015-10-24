Motorcycle Crash on I-55 Leaves 1 Dead

LOGAN COUNTY – The Illinois State Police of District 9 report they responded to a single motorcycle crash on the morning of October 24 on Interstate 55 North.

The crash occurred at around 9:29 AM on Saturday morning.

State troopers say the preliminary investigation indicates 67-year-old Anthony Voshell was riding a gray Honda GL1800 pulling a black 2009 Aspen Trailer near mile post 134 when the rear tire of the motorcycle suddenly went flat. This caused Voshell to lose control of the motorcycle.

The driver and his passenger 66-year-old Marlene Voshell, both of Sharon, Wisconsin, were thrown from the motorcycle into the ditch. The motorcycle overturned as well.

Anthony Voshell was pronounced deceased at Springfield Memorial Hospital. There is no word of Marlene Voshell’s condition.

This investigation is ongoing by the Illinois State Police of District 9. We will provide more details as they become available.