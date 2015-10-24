City of Urbana Celebrating Bicycle Community Achievement

URBANA – The City of Urbana announces it will be celebrating its designation by the League of American Bicyclists as a Gold-Level Bicycle Friendly Community on Monday, October 26.

This designation means the city has a strong bike culture with at least 50 percent of primary and secondary schools offering bicycling education and 65 percent of arterial streets have bike lanes. The League of American Bicyclists points out that no two communities are the same, and each community utilizes its own strengths to make biking better.

Gold level is also not the highest level of designation, and communities can always do more to improve bike culture. Planner with the City of Urbana Kevin Garcia is proud of the community’s progress but hopes to continue on to the next level: platinum.

“It’s a testament to the hard work and sustained efforts of so many people this past decade that in a state with many great bicycling communities, Urbana was the first to be named a Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Community,” Garcia says.

A representative from the league will be present at the designation celebration on October 26 at 6:30 PM. It will take place in the lobby of the Urbana City Building, located at 400 South Vine Street.

The Committee of the Whole meeting will take place afterward at 7 PM.

Further information about the League of American Bicyclists and its programs is available here.