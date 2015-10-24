Springfield PD and Fire hosting Halloween Safety Event

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Police and Fire Departments are inviting community members and their children to attend a Halloween safety event on Thursday, October 29.

Officers and firefighters will be educating the public on general safety tips about trick or treating. Attendees will also be able to explore a cop car and a fire truck. Authorities will also be dispensing Halloween safety tip bags of candy at the event.

Kids will also be able to take home kids meal coupons sponsored by Sonic Drive-In.

The event will take place at the Springfield Fire Department, Fire Station #1, located at 825 East Capitol Street from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

Those interested in further information should contact 217-788-8360.