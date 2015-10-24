Former U.S. Reps visiting Millikin on Oct. 26

DECATUR – Millikin University announces it will host former U.S. Representatives the Honorable Daniel B. Maffei (D-NY) and the Honorable Peter G. Torkildsen (R-MA) for the Thomas W. Ewing Lecture on Monday, October 26.

Maffei and Torkildsen will be visiting the campus as part of the Congress to Campus program.

They will be visiting Millikin students on Monday, during scheduled classes from 9 – 9:50 AM, 10 – 10:50 AM and 1 – 1:50 PM in Rooms 315 and 409 in Shilling Hall.

This program sends a bipartisan pair of former U.S. representatives to college campuses for two-day visits during which they address classes and meet informally with students. The program aims to motivate students to engage with politics and participate.

The representatives will be lecturing on public policy and service. Visiting lectures are chosen based on prominence in their fields, as well as the ability to inspire others.

Their formal lecture will take place at 7:30 PM in Kaeuper Hall, Perkinson Music Center, on campus. This event is free and open to the public.