High School Football Playoff Pairings

The field is set for the high school football playoffs. Listed below are all the match-ups involving local teams.

CLASS 1A

#16 Camp Point Central (5-4) @ #1 Tuscola (9-0) - Saturday, 2 pm

#9 LeRoy (6-3) @ #8 Greenfield-NW (6-3) - Saturday, 1:30 pm

#12 LSA (5-4) @ #5 Pawnee (8-1) - Saturday, 1 pm

#15 Mt. Olive (5-4) @ #2 GCMS (9-0) - Saturday, 3 pm

#10 West Central (6-3) @ #7 St. Teresa (6-3) - Saturday, 2:30 pm

#14 Calhoun @ #3 Arcola (9-0) - Saturday, 2 pm

#11 Salt Fork (6-3) @ #6 Brown County (8-1) - Saturday, 2 pm

CLASS 2A

#16 West Carroll (5-4) @ #1 Tri-Valley (9-0) - Saturday, 2 pm

#16 Georgetown-RFC (5-4) @ #1 Pana (9-0) - Saturday, 4 pm

#13 Johnston City (6-3) @ #4 Villa Grove-Heritage (8-1) - Saturday, 5 pm

#12 Auburn (6-3) @ #5 Shelbyville (7-2) - Saturday, 1:30 pm

#15 Athens (5-4) @ #2 Eldorado (9-0) - Saturday, 2 pm

#10 Westville (7-2) @ #7 Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) - Saturday, 1 pm

#14 Cerro Gordo-Bement (5-4) @ #3 Sangamon Valley (8-1) - Friday, 7 pm

#11 Nashville (6-3) @ #6 New Berlin (7-2) - Saturday, 2 pm

CLASS 3A

#16 Fairfield (5-4) @ #1 SJ-O (9-0) - Saturday, 2 pm

#13 Williamsville (5-4) @ #4 PBL (8-1) - Saturday, 1 pm

#15 Pleasant Plains (5-4) @ #2 North Mac (9-0) - Saturday, 2 pm

#10 Tolono Unity (6-3) @ #7 Marshall (8-1) - Saturday, 2 pm

#14 Sullivan-O.V. (5-4) @ #3 Newton (9-0) - Saturday, 7 pm

#11 Wesclin (6-3) @ #6 Monticello (8-1) - Saturday, 2 pm

CLASS 4A

#16 Clinton (5-4) @ #1 Althoff (9-0) - Saturday, 7:30 pm

#13 Alton Marquette (6-3) @ #4 Rochester (8-1) - Saturday, 1:30 pm

#14 Mt. Zion (6-3) @ #3 Taylorville (9-0) - Friday, 7 pm

CLASS 5A

#13 Jacksonville (6-3) @ #4 Champaign Central (8-1) - Saturday, 1:30 pm

#12 Eisenhower (6-3) @ #5 Highland (8-1) - Saturday, 1 pm

#15 Mattoon (5-4) @ #2 Triad (8-1) - Friday, 7 pm

CLASS 6A

#16 Champaign Centennial (5-4) @ #1 Lincoln Way North (9-0) - Friday, 7 pm

#15 Shepard (5-4) @ #2 Sacred Heart Griffin (9-0) - Friday, 7:30 pm

#14 Glenwood (5-4) @ #3 Lemont (8-1) - Saturday, 5 pm