Badgers Backup QB Leads Wisconsin to 24-13 Win over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Bart Houston came off the bench to throw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-13 on Saturday.

Wisconsin starting quarterback Joel Stave left the game late in the first quarter with a head injury. But the Badgers (6-2, 3-1 Big Ten) didn't miss a beat with Houston.

The junior found his favorite target, Alex Erickson, for a 9-yard touchdown with 9:42 left in the game to give Wisconsin a 24-13 lead and effectively put the game away.

Erickson led the Badgers in receiving with 10 catches for 96 yards and had four rushes for 81 yards.

Wes Lunt had 278 yards passing with one interception for Illinois (4-3, 1-2).