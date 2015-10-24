EIU Trounces Tennessee Tech

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) -- Jalen Whitlow threw for 160 yards and a touchdown as Eastern Illinois rolled over Tennessee Tech 51-20 on Saturday.

Malik Harrison ran for 123 yards and a score and Shepard Little added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Panthers (4-3, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Whitlow threw a 16-yard scoring pass to James Brooks late in the second quarter to help Eastern Illinois to a 17-10 halftime lead.

Devin Church ran for a touchdown early in the second half and Little scored on a 12-yard run, stretching the Panthers' lead to 31-13 with a minute left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Jarvis Williams scored on a 24-yard interception return and backup QB Austin Green hit Paul Gossage from 33 yards to make it 44-13. Harrison's 83-yard touchdown run with 2:40 to play sealed the win.

Colby Brown had 115 yards passing for the Golden Eagles (2-6, 1-4).