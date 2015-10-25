Ossie Langfelder funeral procession set for Monday

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Jim Langfelder announces the funeral mass for former Mayor Ossie Langfelder will take place on Monday, October 26 at 10 AM.

The mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, located at 1725 South Walnut Street.

No video recording will be allowed inside the church during the service and a mult box will not be available.

The funeral procession following the mass will highlight locations that were meaningful to the late Mayor Langfelder. It is estimated to begin at 11:30 AM from the church.

The procession route is as follows, with meaningful locations bolded:

From Blessed Sacrament Church, east on Laurel Street past his home to Second Street

to Second Street Then north on Second Street past the Capitol

Then east on Monroe Street past the Municipal Center Complexes

Then north on Ninth Street past HSHS St. John’s Hospital to North Grand Avenue

to North Grand Avenue East on North Grand Avenue to Eleventh Street

North on Eleventh Street past Lanphier High School

Then west on Ridgley to Peoria Road, passing Jungle Jim’s Café before proceeding to Calvary Cemetery

At Lanphier High School, the student body will assemble, and the band will play “God Bless America.”

Mayor Jim Langfelder expresses that the entire Langfelder family appreciates the “outpouring of community support during this difficult time and thanks everyone for the stores and tributes that have been shared.”

WAND’s previous coverage of former Mayor Ossie Langfelder’s passing can be found here.