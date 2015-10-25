EIU's Grugier-Hill Named Player of the Week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (via EIU athletics)– For the second straight year Eastern Illinois linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill had a big game against Tennessee Tech. On Sunday he was named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week following the TTU contest for the second straight year. EIU beat TTU, 51-20, to improve to 4-0 in the OVC. The Panthers return to action next Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Murray State.

Grugier-Hill was part of a defensive effort that forced seven turnovers during the win over TTU. Grugier-Hill had one of the Panthers five interceptions returning his pick for 33 yards to the TTU 14-yard line to set up a Panthers score three plays later. EIU converted those seven turnovers into 24 points. Individually Grugier-Hill finished with eight tackles, three tackles for loss (for 25 yards) and a sack. He is now ranked 10th in the nation for tackles for loss at 1.6 per game. Last season Grugier-Hill won OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors following a 19-tackle (4 TFL) performance during a 41-10 win at TTU.

Jarod Neal of UT Martin was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week at UTM beat Murray State, 52-45. Janawaski Davis of Murray State was named the OVC Special Teams Player of the Week. Ethan Thomas of Eastern Kentucky was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week.

EIU is one of three teams undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference at 4-0. The other two – Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky – play each this upcoming weekend.